Enderby Band

Posted: 26-Jul-2024

Required:
We are a progressive Midlands based Championship Section band looking for a Tuned Percussionist to join us. We have a fantastic schedule of concerts planned for the next year, along with entertainment and own choice contests also on the schedule.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Tuesday and Friday evenings, 8:00 pm in Oadby, close to M1 J21/M69 J3; excellent rail links to Nottingham, Leicester, Birmingham. Interested? Please contact Danielle Thomas, Band Manager on 07974392076 or email

  Enderby Band

Enderby Band

Posted: 26-Jul-2024

Required:
We are a progressive Midlands based Championship Section band looking for a Soprano Cornet player to join us. We have a fantastic schedule of concerts planned for the next year, along with entertainment and own choice contests also on the schedule.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Tuesday and Friday evenings, 8:00 pm in Oadby, close to M1 J21/M69 J3; excellent rail links to Nottingham, Leicester, Birmingham. Interested? Please contact Danielle Thomas, Band Manager on 07974392076 or email

  Enderby Band

Enderby Band

Posted: 26-Jul-2024

Required:
We are a progressive Midlands based Championship Section band looking for a Bb Bass player to join us. We have a fantastic schedule of concerts planned for the next year, along with entertainment and own choice contests also on the schedule.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Tuesday and Friday evenings, 8:00 pm in Oadby, close to M1 J21/M69 J3; excellent rail links to Nottingham, Leicester, Birmingham. Interested? Please contact Danielle Thomas, Band Manager on 07974392076 or email

  Enderby Band
