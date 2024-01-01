Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Enderby Band

Posted: 26-Jul-2024

Required:

We are a progressive Midlands based Championship Section band looking for a Tuned Percussionist to join us. We have a fantastic schedule of concerts planned for the next year, along with entertainment and own choice contests also on the schedule.



Contact:

Rehearsals are Tuesday and Friday evenings, 8:00 pm in Oadby, close to M1 J21/M69 J3; excellent rail links to Nottingham, Leicester, Birmingham. Interested? Please contact Danielle Thomas, Band Manager on 07974392076 or email

Enderby Band

Posted: 26-Jul-2024

Required:

We are a progressive Midlands based Championship Section band looking for a Soprano Cornet player to join us. We have a fantastic schedule of concerts planned for the next year, along with entertainment and own choice contests also on the schedule.



Contact:

Rehearsals are Tuesday and Friday evenings, 8:00 pm in Oadby, close to M1 J21/M69 J3; excellent rail links to Nottingham, Leicester, Birmingham. Interested? Please contact Danielle Thomas, Band Manager on 07974392076 or email

Enderby Band

Posted: 26-Jul-2024

Required:

We are a progressive Midlands based Championship Section band looking for a Bb Bass player to join us. We have a fantastic schedule of concerts planned for the next year, along with entertainment and own choice contests also on the schedule.



Contact:

Rehearsals are Tuesday and Friday evenings, 8:00 pm in Oadby, close to M1 J21/M69 J3; excellent rail links to Nottingham, Leicester, Birmingham. Interested? Please contact Danielle Thomas, Band Manager on 07974392076 or email