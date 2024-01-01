Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Bakewell Silver Band

Posted: 30-Jul-2024

Required:

Bakewell Silver Band, 4th Section 2024, are currently looking to fill seats across the band. If you would like to join our team and push the band forward into 2025. We would love to see you at a future Wednesday rehearsal.



Contact:

Get in touch for further information, available in confidence to Ian Smith (Secretary) on 07859 806769 by email or via the website: www.bakewellband.co.uk.



Bakewell Silver Band

Posted: 30-Jul-2024

Required:

Bakewell Silver Band, 4th Section 2024, are inviting applications for an experienced Musical Director to lead our band back up the tables.



Contact:

Applications and further information available in confidence to Ian Smith (Secretary) on 07859 806769 by email or via the website: www.bakewellband.co.uk.

