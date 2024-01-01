Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Middleton Youth Band

Posted: 3-Aug-2024

Required:

Middleton Youth Band and training bands have vacancies around the stand for players aged 7+ of any standard. Rehearsals Mondays 6-6.30pm Training band, 6.30-7.30pm Youth Band. Based in Middleton M24 6DX easly accessed from M62 J19, M60 J19/20, A627M J2.



Contact:

For more information/ informal chat please contact Louise 07944396136, or to register to join https:/­/­bit.ly/­Mid-Youth-Register

Middleton Youth Band

Posted: 3-Aug-2024

Required:

Brass Tutor. We are looking to recruit one or more talented brass tutors to work with our beginner department, starting in September. Rehearsals: Mondays, 6-8pm in Middleton. Flexibility of these times and more hours can be available. Expenses available.



Contact:

For more information, an informal chat or to apply please contact Louise 07944 396 136, or .

All appointments are subject to DBS and background checks, and will be required to undertake safeguarding training.