Bracknell and Wokingham Community Band
Posted: 6-Aug-2024
Required:
Bracknell and Wokingham Band is seeking to appoint a musical director for Beaufort Band; an amateur windband, taking players age 18+. The band has an inclusive ethos and also welcomes players with a range of band experience. Rehearsals Wednesday pm
Contact:
More information about can Beaufort Band be found at https://www.bwcb.org/beaufort-band
Please contact Kate for initial enquires at
Closing date for applications to be received by Friday 13 September 2024
Bracknell and Wokingham Community Band
Posted: 6-Aug-2024
Required:
BWCB is seeking to appoint a musical director for their Concert Band. It is a well-established amateur windband, which comprises non-auditioned players from the community, age 18+. Rehearsals in Wokingham, weekly on Wednesday evening during term time.
Contact:
More information about Concert Band can be found at https://www.bwcb.org/concert-band
Please contact Kate for initial enquires at
Closing date for applications to be received by Friday 13 September 2024