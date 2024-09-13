                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Bracknell and Wokingham Community Band

Posted: 6-Aug-2024

Required:
Bracknell and Wokingham Band is seeking to appoint a musical director for Beaufort Band; an amateur windband, taking players age 18+. The band has an inclusive ethos and also welcomes players with a range of band experience. Rehearsals Wednesday pm

Contact:
More information about can Beaufort Band be found at https:/­/­www.bwcb.org/­beaufort-band
Please contact Kate for initial enquires at
Closing date for applications to be received by Friday 13 September 2024

  Map to bandroom   Bracknell and Wokingham Community Band

Bracknell and Wokingham Community Band

Posted: 6-Aug-2024

Required:
BWCB is seeking to appoint a musical director for their Concert Band. It is a well-established amateur windband, which comprises non-auditioned players from the community, age 18+. Rehearsals in Wokingham, weekly on Wednesday evening during term time.

Contact:
More information about Concert Band can be found at https:/­/­www.bwcb.org/­concert-band
Please contact Kate for initial enquires at
Closing date for applications to be received by Friday 13 September 2024

  Map to bandroom   Bracknell and Wokingham Community Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

wantage silver band

August 8 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship, ranked 12th on Brassstats.com) are looking for a bass player to complete the section - either Eb or Bb - position negotiable. Rehearsals takes place on Sunday's 7:30pm and Wednesday's 8pm at Wantage Silver Band, OX12 8FR.

Epping Forest Band

August 8 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. We are in need of a Tenor Horn , cornet (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

August 8 • Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:. Solo Euphonium. 1st Horn. Percussion, kit and tuned: we have a lovely pair of timps!. Solo Cornet to complete the front-row line-up. 2nd Cornet

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top