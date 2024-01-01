                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Welwyn Garden City Band

Posted: 8-Aug-2024

Required:
We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band (Second Section from January 2025). Following our appearance at the National Finals in Cheltenham in September, we will have a vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player before going to Wychavon in November.

Contact:
Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm. If you would like the opportunity to join us, please contact Band Chairman, Steve Dias, in confidence, by e-mail at

  Map to bandroom   Welwyn Garden City Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

wantage silver band

August 8 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship, ranked 12th on Brassstats.com) are looking for a bass player to complete the section - either Eb or Bb - position negotiable. Rehearsals takes place on Sunday's 7:30pm and Wednesday's 8pm at Wantage Silver Band, OX12 8FR.

Epping Forest Band

August 8 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. We are in need of a Tenor Horn , cornet (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

August 8 • Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:. Solo Euphonium. 1st Horn. Percussion, kit and tuned: we have a lovely pair of timps!. Solo Cornet to complete the front-row line-up. 2nd Cornet

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Dave Collins

BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top