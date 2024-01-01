Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Welwyn Garden City Band

Posted: 8-Aug-2024

Required:

We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band (Second Section from January 2025). Following our appearance at the National Finals in Cheltenham in September, we will have a vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player before going to Wychavon in November.



Contact:

Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm. If you would like the opportunity to join us, please contact Band Chairman, Steve Dias, in confidence, by e-mail at