Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 8-Aug-2024

Required:

Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:

Solo Euphonium

1st Horn

Percussion, kit and tuned: we have a lovely pair of timps!

Solo Cornet to complete the front-row line-up

2nd Cornet



Contact:

We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.

Contact our Chairman Paul Chapman on 07788 588815, fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly

