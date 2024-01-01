                 

Positions Vacant

Thoresby Colliery Band

Posted: 9-Aug-2024

Required:
Required: Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a Solo Trombone player. We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of concerts and contests.

Contact:
We rehearse on a Tuesday night and Thursday night, in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire Easy links from the A1 and M1
Apply to the Band Manager
Jools Ritchie 07534 464939 or

  Thoresby Colliery Band

Thoresby Colliery Band

Posted: 22-Jul-2024

Required:
Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a Baritone player. We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of concerts and contests.

Contact:
We rehearse on a Tuesday night and Thursday night, in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire Easy links from the A1 and M1
Apply to the Band Manager
Jools Ritchie 07534 464939 or

  Thoresby Colliery Band
What's on

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

August 9 • Bilton Silver (Rugby) require a Cornet player to join our Championship Section band (Position negotiable). Under MD Brad Turnbull we have a varied programme of events. Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

August 9 • Our Championship Section band requires a Percussionist (Kit player preferred). With a varied programme of events, rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom under MD Brad Turnbull.

Ringwood and Burley Band

August 9 • Are you a 1st Trombone player, local to Ringwood, looking for a welcoming non-contesting band? We would love to hear from you! R&B band play between 10 and 15 engagements annually, (county shows, local community events and two concerts in our own name).

Pro Cards

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

