Ringwood and Burley Band
Posted: 9-Aug-2024
Required:
Are you a 1st Trombone player, local to Ringwood, looking for a welcoming non-contesting band? We would love to hear from you! R&B band play between 10 and 15 engagements annually, (county shows, local community events and two concerts in our own name).
Contact:
Interested? Contact our MD, Harry on: 07837847403
We rehearse Friday night at Greyfriars Community Centre from 19.30 21.30. (Training band rehearsals are from 18.30 19.15)
For more info about us, visit: https://ringwoodandburleyband.co.uk
Ringwood and Burley Band
Posted: 9-Aug-2024
Required:
Are you a Bass Eb&Bb player, local to Ringwood, looking for a welcoming non-contesting band? We would love to hear from you! R&B band play between 10 and 15 engagements annually, (county shows, local community events and two concerts in our own name).
Contact:
Interested? Contact our MD, Harry on: 07837847403
We rehearse Friday night at Greyfriars Community Centre from 19.30 — 21.30. (Training band rehearsals are from 18.30 — 19.15)
For more info about us, visit: https://ringwoodandburleyband.co.uk
Ringwood and Burley Band
Posted: 9-Aug-2024
Required:
Are you a cornet player, local to Ringwood, looking for a welcoming non-contesting band? We would love to hear from you! R&B band play between 10 and 15 engagements annually, (county shows, local community events and two concerts in our own name).
Contact:
Interested? Contact our MD, Harry on: 07837847403
We rehearse Friday night at Greyfriars Community Centre from 19.30 — 21.30. (Training band rehearsals are from 18.30 — 19.15)
For more info about us, visit: https://ringwoodandburleyband.co.uk