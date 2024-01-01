Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Ringwood and Burley Band

Posted: 9-Aug-2024

Required:

Are you a 1st Trombone player, local to Ringwood, looking for a welcoming non-contesting band? We would love to hear from you! R&B band play between 10 and 15 engagements annually, (county shows, local community events and two concerts in our own name).



Contact:

Interested? Contact our MD, Harry on: 07837847403

We rehearse Friday night at Greyfriars Community Centre from 19.30 21.30. (Training band rehearsals are from 18.30 19.15)

For more info about us, visit: https:/­­/­­ringwoodandburleyband.co.uk

Ringwood and Burley Band

Posted: 9-Aug-2024

Required:

Are you a Bass Eb&Bb player, local to Ringwood, looking for a welcoming non-contesting band? We would love to hear from you! R&B band play between 10 and 15 engagements annually, (county shows, local community events and two concerts in our own name).



Contact:

Interested? Contact our MD, Harry on: 07837847403

We rehearse Friday night at Greyfriars Community Centre from 19.30 — 21.30. (Training band rehearsals are from 18.30 — 19.15)

For more info about us, visit: https:/­/­ringwoodandburleyband.co.uk



Ringwood and Burley Band

Posted: 9-Aug-2024

Required:

Are you a cornet player, local to Ringwood, looking for a welcoming non-contesting band? We would love to hear from you! R&B band play between 10 and 15 engagements annually, (county shows, local community events and two concerts in our own name).



Contact:

Interested? Contact our MD, Harry on: 07837847403

We rehearse Friday night at Greyfriars Community Centre from 19.30 — 21.30. (Training band rehearsals are from 18.30 — 19.15)

For more info about us, visit: https:/­/­ringwoodandburleyband.co.uk

