1 to 2 of 2
Besses o'th' Barn Band
Posted: 12-Aug-2024
Required:
Following a remarkable recruitment drive, we still have a few empty seats. We need two 2nd Cornets and a Bb Bass. If you wish to be involved in the rebirth of this Famous Brass Band, please contact as below.
Contact:
Phone or email our MD David W Ashworth on either 07785 257129 or
Besses o'th' Barn Band
Posted: 4-Aug-2024
Required:
Come and be part of the revival of this Famous Brass Band. We have had a remarkable response to our recruitment drive. Due to circumstances beyond our control, we need three back row cornet players. If you think that Besses is for you, contact as below.
Contact:
Phone or email our MD David W Ashworth on either 07785 257129 or