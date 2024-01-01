                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Bletchington Silver Band

Posted: 15-Aug-2024

Required:
We have vacancies for solo cornets and Euphonium players. We have a varied diary throughout the year and are a friendly 4th section band hoping to return to contesting. We have spare instruments for anyone who would like to return to banding

Contact:
We practice on Tuesday and Friday evenings at Bletchingdon Village Hall from 7:30pm. If you are interested, please contact us via our contacts page at www.bletchingtonsilverband.co.uk or our secretary Laura at

  Map to bandroom   Bletchington Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Pride Brass

Sunday 8 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

August 16 • We are looking for a Solo Horn to join us. We are a friendly, progressive 2nd section band, currently ranked 1st in their Regional grading table. We have entered the Leicester contest in November so are eager to hear from you! Other players always welcome

Dobcross Silver Band

August 16 • Dobcross Silver Band have an opening for a talented BASS TROMBONE PLAYER. . Hard working, fun and enjoyable rehearsals under our inspirational MD! Team player a must here for this progressive and ambitious band! Be part of it!

Mereside Brass

August 16 • MERESIDE BRASS (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to continue to develop and improve our friendly 4th Section band. The band is in good shape under the baton of current MD Calum Macdonald who has been offered an exciting new role

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Derek Renshaw

ABBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top