Mereside Brass
Posted: 16-Aug-2024
Required:
MERESIDE BRASS (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to continue to develop and improve our friendly 4th Section band. The band is in good shape under the baton of current MD Calum Macdonald who has been offered an exciting new role
Contact:
MERESIDE rehearse 8pm on Friday evenings at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich CW9 7JL. We have a sensible calendar of jobs and band socials and hope to increase our presence on the contesting stage. Please email for further details