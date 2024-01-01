                 

Kingdom Brass

Posted: 18-Aug-2024

Required:
Kingdom Brass invites applications for a percussionist (ideally kit and tuned). It's an exciting new era for Kingdom Brass with Katrina Marzella-Wheeler at the helm, with a full schedule of engagements in the diary for the remainder of 2024 and beyond.

Contact:
Rehearsals are on Thursday and Sunday evenings at our own premises in Kelty (KY4 0DD).

Applications in strictest confidence to the Secretary, Steve Nicoll: .

Kingdom Brass

Posted: 18-Aug-2024

Required:
Kingdom Brass invites applications for a back row cornet - position negotiable. It's an exciting new era for Kingdom Brass with Katrina Marzella-Wheeler at the helm, with a full schedule of engagements in the diary for the remainder of 2024 and beyond.

Contact:
Rehearsals are on Thursday and Sunday evenings at our own premises in Kelty (KY4 0DD).

Applications in strictest confidence to the Secretary, Steve Nicoll: .

Kingdom Brass

Posted: 18-Aug-2024

Required:
Kingdom Brass invites applications for a front row cornet player to join us. It's an exciting new era for Kingdom Brass with Katrina Marzella-Wheeler at the helm, with a full schedule of engagements in the diary for the remainder of 2024 and beyond.

Contact:
Rehearsals are on Thursday and Sunday evenings at our own premises in Kelty (KY4 0DD).

Applications in strictest confidence to the Secretary, Steve Nicoll: .

Kingdom Brass

Posted: 18-Aug-2024

Required:
Kingdom Brass invites applications for a baritone player - position negotiable. It's an exciting new era for Kingdom Brass with Katrina Marzella-Wheeler at the helm, with a full schedule of engagements in the diary for the remainder of 2024 and beyond.

Contact:
Rehearsals are on Thursday and Sunday evenings at our own premises in Kelty (KY4 0DD).

Applications in strictest confidence to the Secretary, Steve Nicoll: .

