Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 18-Aug-2024

Required:
Are you joining Reading University this year? Do you play a brass or percussion instrument? If so, we'd love to hear from you!

Contact:
Come along to one of our Thursday rehearsals to meet the band and see what we're all about. Drop us a message at to let us know you're coming.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 24-Jul-2024

Required:
Join Reading Band as our new Cornet player! This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the National Finals in Cheltenham this September.

Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 24-Jul-2024

Required:
Join Reading Band as our new Baritone player! This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the National Finals in Cheltenham this September.

Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 24-Jul-2024

Required:
Join Reading Band as our new Bb Bass player! This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the National Finals in Cheltenham this September.

Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 24-Jul-2024

Required:
Join Reading Band as our new Eb Bass player! This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the National Finals in Cheltenham this September.

Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to

