Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band

Posted: 19-Aug-2024

Required:

We are a busy and very friendly 1st section band with 4 current vacancies - FRONT ROW CORNET - FLUGEL HORN - Bb BASS - TUNED PERCUSSION. We rehearse on Tuesdays & Thursdays near our lovely home town, just a short drive from M5, J14.



Contact:

If you would like to come along to meet us, please email us at . We look forward to hearing from you :)