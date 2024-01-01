                 

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 24-Aug-2024

Required:
We are looking for a tuned percussionist/timpanist to help strengthen our percussion section. We perform in a range of concerts/contests throughout the year and are aiming for promotion to return to the 3rd section next year.

Contact:
The band rehearse on Monday evenings in the Corby Silver Band Club, Denford Road NN17 2QW with occasional additional rehearsals on a Wednesday. For more information, please contact us at or find us on Facebook.

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 24-Aug-2024

Required:
We are looking for assistant principal/tutti cornet, a back row cornet and a Bass Trombone or BBb bass player to complete the band. We perform in a range of concerts/contests throughout the year and are aiming for promotion to return to the 3rd section.

Contact:
The band rehearse on Monday evenings in the Corby Silver Band Club, Denford Road NN17 2QW with occasional additional rehearsals on a Wednesday. For more information, please contact us at or find us on Facebook.

What's on

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Pride Brass

Sunday 8 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

