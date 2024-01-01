Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 24-Aug-2024

Required:

We are looking for a tuned percussionist/timpanist to help strengthen our percussion section. We perform in a range of concerts/contests throughout the year and are aiming for promotion to return to the 3rd section next year.



Contact:

The band rehearse on Monday evenings in the Corby Silver Band Club, Denford Road NN17 2QW with occasional additional rehearsals on a Wednesday. For more information, please contact us at or find us on Facebook.

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 24-Aug-2024

Required:

We are looking for assistant principal/tutti cornet, a back row cornet and a Bass Trombone or BBb bass player to complete the band. We perform in a range of concerts/contests throughout the year and are aiming for promotion to return to the 3rd section.



Contact:

The band rehearse on Monday evenings in the Corby Silver Band Club, Denford Road NN17 2QW with occasional additional rehearsals on a Wednesday. For more information, please contact us at or find us on Facebook.