Corby Silver Band
Posted: 24-Aug-2024
Required:
We are looking for a tuned percussionist/timpanist to help strengthen our percussion section. We perform in a range of concerts/contests throughout the year and are aiming for promotion to return to the 3rd section next year.
Contact:
The band rehearse on Monday evenings in the Corby Silver Band Club, Denford Road NN17 2QW with occasional additional rehearsals on a Wednesday. For more information, please contact us at or find us on Facebook.
Corby Silver Band
Posted: 24-Aug-2024
Required:
We are looking for assistant principal/tutti cornet, a back row cornet and a Bass Trombone or BBb bass player to complete the band. We perform in a range of concerts/contests throughout the year and are aiming for promotion to return to the 3rd section.
Contact:
