                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 29-Aug-2024

Required:
BASS TROMBONE VACANCY We are eager to complete our wonderful trombone section and we currently have the bass trombone seat available. We are an ambitious, friendly and sociable band with a variety of concerts and competitions coming up.

Contact:
Tuesday & Thursday rehearsals 8-10pm in our own bandroom in Coalville, Leicestershire.
Apply in confidence:
Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
Check out our Facebook page or website www.leicestercoopband.com for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Leicestershire Co-op Band

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 29-Aug-2024

Required:
CORNET VACANCY FRONT ROW or BACK ROW position available to complete our fabulous cornet section. We are an ambitious, friendly and sociable band with a variety of concerts and competitions coming up.

Contact:
Tuesday & Thursday rehearsals 8-10pm in our own bandroom in Coalville, Leicestershire.
Apply in confidence:
Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
Check out our Facebook page or website www.leicestercoopband.com for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Leicestershire Co-op Band

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 9-Aug-2024

Required:
CORNET VACANCY FRONT ROW or BACK ROW position available to complete our fabulous cornet section. We are an ambitious, friendly and sociable band with a variety of concerts and competitions coming up.

Contact:
Tuesday & Thursday rehearsals 8-10pm in our own bandroom in Coalville, Leicestershire.
Apply in confidence:
Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
Check out our Facebook page or website www.leicestercoopband.com for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Leicestershire Co-op Band
view all events »

What's on

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Pride Brass

Sunday 8 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Leicestershire Co-op Band

August 29 • BASS TROMBONE VACANCY. We are eager to complete our wonderful trombone section and we currently have the bass trombone seat available. We are an ambitious, friendly and sociable band with a variety of concerts and competitions coming up.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

August 29 • CORNET VACANCY FRONT ROW or BACK ROW position available to complete our fabulous cornet section. We are an ambitious, friendly and sociable band with a variety of concerts and competitions coming up.

Hathersage Band

August 28 • Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Steve Pritchard-Jones

FTCL LTCL LDBBA DipMusEd GMus QTS NPQH
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top