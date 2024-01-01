Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 29-Aug-2024

Required:

BASS TROMBONE VACANCY We are eager to complete our wonderful trombone section and we currently have the bass trombone seat available. We are an ambitious, friendly and sociable band with a variety of concerts and competitions coming up.



Contact:

Tuesday & Thursday rehearsals 8-10pm in our own bandroom in Coalville, Leicestershire.

Apply in confidence:

Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103

Check out our Facebook page or website www.leicestercoopband.com for more details.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 29-Aug-2024

Required:

CORNET VACANCY FRONT ROW or BACK ROW position available to complete our fabulous cornet section. We are an ambitious, friendly and sociable band with a variety of concerts and competitions coming up.



Contact:

Tuesday & Thursday rehearsals 8-10pm in our own bandroom in Coalville, Leicestershire.

Apply in confidence:

Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103

Check out our Facebook page or website www.leicestercoopband.com for more details.

