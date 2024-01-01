1 to 3 of 3
Leicestershire Co-op Band
Posted: 29-Aug-2024
Required:
BASS TROMBONE VACANCY We are eager to complete our wonderful trombone section and we currently have the bass trombone seat available. We are an ambitious, friendly and sociable band with a variety of concerts and competitions coming up.
Contact:
Tuesday & Thursday rehearsals 8-10pm in our own bandroom in Coalville, Leicestershire.
Apply in confidence:
Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
Check out our Facebook page or website www.leicestercoopband.com for more details.
Leicestershire Co-op Band
Posted: 29-Aug-2024
Required:
CORNET VACANCY FRONT ROW or BACK ROW position available to complete our fabulous cornet section. We are an ambitious, friendly and sociable band with a variety of concerts and competitions coming up.
Contact:
Tuesday & Thursday rehearsals 8-10pm in our own bandroom in Coalville, Leicestershire.
Apply in confidence:
Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
Check out our Facebook page or website www.leicestercoopband.com for more details.
