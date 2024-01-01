Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Concert Brass Poynton

Posted: 30-Aug-2024

Required:

Concert Brass (Poynton) Band have several vacancies. We are non-contesting but not a learners Band. We rehearse Wednesday evening 8.0 pm to 10.00pm taking a break circa 9.00pm aiming for an enjoyable rehearsal with a variety of music we choose.



Contact:

Please Contact Tom Peak on 07768396839 OR . We are based at 220 Park Lane Poynton SK12 1QR much nearer to Stockport than Macclesfield. Further help/details, when you contact me. We have our own adjacent car Park. Tom

Concert Brass Poynton

Posted: 27-Aug-2024

Required:

Concert Brass (Poynton) Band have several position vacancies. We are a non-contesting Band and rehearse on a Wednesday evening 8 o'clock until 10 o'clock, which includes a tea or coffee, and biscuit break!



Contact:

Please Contact Tom Peak on 07768396839 OR . We are based at 220 Park Lane — Poynton SK12 1QR — nearer to Stockport than Macclesfield. Further help/details when you contact me. Tom

