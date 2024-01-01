1 to 2 of 2
Concert Brass Poynton
Posted: 30-Aug-2024
Required:
Concert Brass (Poynton) Band have several vacancies. We are non-contesting but not a learners Band. We rehearse Wednesday evening 8.0 pm to 10.00pm taking a break circa 9.00pm aiming for an enjoyable rehearsal with a variety of music we choose.
Contact:
Please Contact Tom Peak on 07768396839 OR . We are based at 220 Park Lane Poynton SK12 1QR much nearer to Stockport than Macclesfield. Further help/details, when you contact me. We have our own adjacent car Park. Tom
