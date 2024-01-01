                 

Concert Brass Poynton

Posted: 30-Aug-2024

Required:
Concert Brass (Poynton) Band have several vacancies. We are non-contesting but not a learners Band. We rehearse Wednesday evening 8.0 pm to 10.00pm taking a break circa 9.00pm aiming for an enjoyable rehearsal with a variety of music we choose.

Contact:
Please Contact Tom Peak on 07768396839 OR . We are based at 220 Park Lane Poynton SK12 1QR much nearer to Stockport than Macclesfield. Further help/details, when you contact me. We have our own adjacent car Park. Tom

Concert Brass Poynton

Posted: 27-Aug-2024

Required:
Concert Brass (Poynton) Band have several position vacancies. We are a non-contesting Band and rehearse on a Wednesday evening 8 o'clock until 10 o'clock, which includes a tea or coffee, and biscuit break!

Contact:
Please Contact Tom Peak on 07768396839 OR . We are based at 220 Park Lane — Poynton SK12 1QR — nearer to Stockport than Macclesfield. Further help/details when you contact me. Tom

What's on

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Pride Brass

Sunday 8 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Pro Cards

Sarah Groarke-Booth

BA (Hons) MA
Conductor, Adjudicator, Compere, Actor

               

