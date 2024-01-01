                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Besses o'th' Barn Band

Posted: 1-Sep-2024

Required:
To complete our rebuild, the band require one Eb and one Bb Bass plus one 2nd Cornet. We are a very hard working group of musicians making every effort to complete the rebuild of this very famous brass If you think that Besses is for you, contact as below

Contact:
Phone or email our MD David W Ashworth on either 07821 269958 or in complete confidence.

  Map to bandroom   Besses o'th' Barn Band

Besses o'th' Barn Band

Posted: 12-Aug-2024

Required:
Following a remarkable recruitment drive, we still have a few empty seats. We need two 2nd Cornets and a Bb Bass. If you wish to be involved in the rebirth of this Famous Brass Band, please contact as below.

Contact:
Phone or email our MD David W Ashworth on either 07785 257129 or

  Map to bandroom   Besses o'th' Barn Band

Besses o'th' Barn Band

Posted: 4-Aug-2024

Required:
Come and be part of the revival of this Famous Brass Band. We have had a remarkable response to our recruitment drive. Due to circumstances beyond our control, we need three back row cornet players. If you think that Besses is for you, contact as below.

Contact:
Phone or email our MD David W Ashworth on either 07785 257129 or

  Map to bandroom   Besses o'th' Barn Band
view all events »

What's on

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Pride Brass

Sunday 8 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Dobcross Silver Band

September 1 • Dobcross Silver Band require the services of a SOLO BARITONE player. Hard working, fun and enjoyable rehearsals under our inspirational MD! Team player a must here for this progressive and ambitious band!

Besses o'th' Barn Band

September 1 • To complete our rebuild, the band require one Eb and one Bb Bass plus one 2nd Cornet. We are a very hard working group of musicians making every effort to complete the rebuild of this very famous brass. If you think that Besses is for you, contact as below

Mereside Brass

August 31 • MERESIDE BRASS (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to continue to develop and improve our friendly 4th Section band. The band is in good shape under the baton of current MD Calum Macdonald who has been offered an exciting new role

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top