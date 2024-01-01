Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Besses o'th' Barn Band

Posted: 1-Sep-2024

Required:

To complete our rebuild, the band require one Eb and one Bb Bass plus one 2nd Cornet. We are a very hard working group of musicians making every effort to complete the rebuild of this very famous brass If you think that Besses is for you, contact as below



Contact:

Phone or email our MD David W Ashworth on either 07821 269958 or in complete confidence.

Besses o'th' Barn Band

Posted: 12-Aug-2024

Required:

Following a remarkable recruitment drive, we still have a few empty seats. We need two 2nd Cornets and a Bb Bass. If you wish to be involved in the rebirth of this Famous Brass Band, please contact as below.



Contact:

Phone or email our MD David W Ashworth on either 07785 257129 or

Besses o'th' Barn Band

Posted: 4-Aug-2024

Required:

Come and be part of the revival of this Famous Brass Band. We have had a remarkable response to our recruitment drive. Due to circumstances beyond our control, we need three back row cornet players. If you think that Besses is for you, contact as below.



Contact:

Phone or email our MD David W Ashworth on either 07785 257129 or