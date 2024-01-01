                 

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 1-Sep-2024

Required:
Dobcross Silver Band require the services of a SOLO BARITONE player. Hard working, fun and enjoyable rehearsals under our inspirational MD! Team player a must here for this progressive and ambitious band!

Contact:
Ready for a change of scenery? Had a Break? Come and show us what you're made of!
Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 16-Aug-2024

Required:
Dobcross Silver Band have an opening for a talented BASS TROMBONE PLAYER. Hard working, fun and enjoyable rehearsals under our inspirational MD! Team player a must here for this progressive and ambitious band! Be part of it!

Contact:
Ready for a change of scenery? Had a Break? Come and show us what you're made of!
Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
