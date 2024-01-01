Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 1-Sep-2024

Required:

Dobcross Silver Band require the services of a SOLO BARITONE player. Hard working, fun and enjoyable rehearsals under our inspirational MD! Team player a must here for this progressive and ambitious band!



Contact:

Ready for a change of scenery? Had a Break? Come and show us what you're made of!

Contact us in strict confidence.

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren (Band Master)

07809560774



Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 16-Aug-2024

Required:

Dobcross Silver Band have an opening for a talented BASS TROMBONE PLAYER. Hard working, fun and enjoyable rehearsals under our inspirational MD! Team player a must here for this progressive and ambitious band! Be part of it!



Contact:

Ready for a change of scenery? Had a Break? Come and show us what you're made of!

Contact us in strict confidence.

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren (Band Master)

07809560774



