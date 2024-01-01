                 

Bletchington Silver Band

Posted: 2-Sep-2024

Required:
We have vacancies for solo cornets and Euphonium players. We have a varied diary throughout the year and are a friendly 4th section band hoping to return to contesting. We have spare instruments for anyone who would like to return to banding

Contact:
We practice on Tuesday and Friday evenings at Bletchingdon Village Hall from 7:30pm. If you are interested, please contact us via our contacts page at www.bletchingtonsilverband.co.uk or our secretary Laura at

  Map to bandroom   Bletchington Silver Band

