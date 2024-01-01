                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 4 of  4

Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 3-Sep-2024

Required:
Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

Contact:
If you are interested and would like to come along to try us out, please email us on

  Map to bandroom   Harlow Brass Band

Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 27-Aug-2024

Required:
Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

Contact:
If you are interested and would like to come along to try us out, please email us on

  Map to bandroom   Harlow Brass Band

Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 19-Aug-2024

Required:
Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

Contact:
If you are interested and would like to come along to try us out, please email us on

  Map to bandroom   Harlow Brass Band

Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 15-Aug-2024

Required:
Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year. Contact:

Contact:
If you are interested and would like to come along to try us out, please email us on

  Map to bandroom   Harlow Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Pride Brass

Sunday 8 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band -

Saturday 14 September • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

The Marple Band

September 3 • The Marple Band . . Required:. Cornet vacancies (position negotiable )to complete our fabulous cornet section. We are a friendly, ambitious 2nd section band, starting an exciting new musical journey with MD Nick Birch

Harlow Brass Band

September 3 • Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

Bletchington Silver Band

September 2 • We have vacancies for solo cornets and Euphonium players. We have a varied diary throughout the year and are a friendly 4th section band hoping to return to contesting. We have spare instruments for anyone who would like to return to banding

view all cards »

Pro Cards

John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top