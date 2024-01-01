Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

The Marple Band

Posted: 3-Sep-2024

Required:

The Marple Band Required: Cornet vacancies (position negotiable )to complete our fabulous cornet section. We are a friendly, ambitious 2nd section band, starting an exciting new musical journey with MD Nick Birch



Contact:

If you would like to discuss these opportunities please contact Andy on . We rehearsal on Tuesand Fri from 8-10pm at Arden Dies,Marple.

The Marple Band

Posted: 31-Aug-2024

Required:

Cornet vacancies( positions negotiable) to join our fabulous cornet section. We are a friendly ambitious 2nd Section band, starting an exciting new musical journey with our MD Nick Birch.



Contact:

If you would like to discuss the opportunity please contact Andy( come along to a rehearsal 8-10pm on Tuesday and Friday at Arden Dies, Marple.