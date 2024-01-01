1 to 2 of 2
The Marple Band
Posted: 3-Sep-2024
Required:
The Marple Band Required: Cornet vacancies (position negotiable )to complete our fabulous cornet section. We are a friendly, ambitious 2nd section band, starting an exciting new musical journey with MD Nick Birch
Contact:
If you would like to discuss these opportunities please contact Andy on . We rehearsal on Tuesand Fri from 8-10pm at Arden Dies,Marple.
