Crewe Brass

Posted: 7-Sep-2024

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a SOLO CORNET player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:45 to 21:45. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 7-Sep-2024

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for BACKROW CORNET players to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:45 to 21:45. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 7-Sep-2024

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for KIT and TUNED PERC players to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:45 to 21:45. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass
