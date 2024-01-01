1 to 3 of 3
Crewe Brass
Posted: 7-Sep-2024
Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a SOLO CORNET player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.
Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:45 to 21:45. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:
Crewe Brass
Posted: 7-Sep-2024
Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for BACKROW CORNET players to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.
Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:45 to 21:45. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:
Crewe Brass
Posted: 7-Sep-2024
Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for KIT and TUNED PERC players to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome
Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:45 to 21:45. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance: