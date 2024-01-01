1 to 5 of 5
Harlow Brass Band
Posted: 8-Sep-2024
Required:
Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.
Contact:
If you are interested and would like to come along to try us out, please email us on
