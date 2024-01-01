Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 8-Sep-2024

Required:

Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.



Contact:

If you are interested and would like to come along to try us out, please email us on

