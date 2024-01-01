                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 11-Sep-2024

Required:
Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 8-Sep-2024

Required:
Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 18-Aug-2024

Required:
Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. We are in need of a Tenor Horn , cornet (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band -

Saturday 14 September • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 15 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Sunday 15 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Hathersage Band

September 12 • Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?This is our only vacancy.

Epping Forest Band

September 11 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

The Harrogate Band

September 9 • The Harrogate Band are looking for a front row cornet player to be part of their exciting and vibrant team. With a wide range of contests and concerts, excellent rehearsal facilities and an active social life, do get in touch!

view all cards »

Pro Cards

David A. Stowell


Conductor and composer

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top