Witney Town Band

Posted: 13-Sep-2024

Required:
Witney Town Band have 3 vacancies: (1) First Trombone (2) Soprano Cornet, and (3) Bb or Eb Bass A 4th section band in Oxfordshire with an active performance schedule, we are a well-established & extremely friendly band that would love to hear from you!

Contact:
Further information please email , including your name & contact details.

Please checkout our website (www.witneytownband.org.uk). We rehearse each Tuesday evening in Witney. Many thanks!

  Map to bandroom   Witney Town Band
Vacancies

