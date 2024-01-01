1 to 1 of 1
Witney Town Band
Posted: 13-Sep-2024
Witney Town Band have 3 vacancies: (1) First Trombone (2) Soprano Cornet, and (3) Bb or Eb Bass A 4th section band in Oxfordshire with an active performance schedule, we are a well-established & extremely friendly band that would love to hear from you!
Further information please email , including your name & contact details.
Please checkout our website (www.witneytownband.org.uk). We rehearse each Tuesday evening in Witney. Many thanks!Map to bandroom Witney Town Band