                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 15-Sep-2024

Required:
Dobcross Silver Band seek applications from CORNET PLAYERS (2), position negotiable from Assistant principal down. Also BASS TROMBONE PLAYER. Enjoyable rehearsals await you if youâ€™re a team player who enjoys working hard and great social band!

Contact:
Ready for a change of scenery? Had a Break? Come and show us what you're made of!
Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 1-Sep-2024

Required:
Dobcross Silver Band require the services of a SOLO BARITONE player. Hard working, fun and enjoyable rehearsals under our inspirational MD! Team player a must here for this progressive and ambitious band!

Contact:
Ready for a change of scenery? Had a Break? Come and show us what you're made of!
Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Sunday 15 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Brass Bands England - Archive exhibition, tours + photo identification

Monday 16 September • Heritage Quay, University of Huddersfield, Queensgate, Huddersfield HD1 3DH

Dobcross Silver Band -

Sunday 22 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - Countess Of Wessex String Orchestra

Friday 27 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 28 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

September 15 • Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:. Solo Euphonium. 1st Horn. Percussion, kit and tuned: we have a lovely pair of timps!. Solo Cornet to complete the front-row line-up. 2nd Cornet

Longridge Band

September 15 • North West Championship Section Longridge Band invite applications for PRINCIPAL CORNET. As a band with a proven record of developing new talented soloists, we encourage applications from both experienced and upcoming cornet players.

Dobcross Silver Band

September 15 • Dobcross Silver Band seek applications from CORNET PLAYERS (2), position negotiable from Assistant principal down. Also BASS TROMBONE PLAYER. Enjoyable rehearsals await you if youâ€™re a team player who enjoys working hard and great social band!

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Dr. Stephen Arthur Allen

D. Phil. (Oxon) [Ph.D Oxford University], GBSM, LTCL, ABSM, ALCM, Cert. Ed.

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top