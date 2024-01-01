Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Longridge Band

Posted: 7-Sep-2024

Required:

North West Championship Section Longridge Band invite applications for PRINCIPAL CORNET & SOPRANO CORNET. As a band with a proven record of developing new talented soloists, we encourage applications from both experienced and upcoming players.



Contact:

We rehearse in our own bandroom, 10 minutes from Jct 31A off the M6, on Wednesday and Friday evenings. Travel expenses paid. For more details, please contact our MD Mark Peacock on 07944 109430 / .