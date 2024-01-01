                 

Longridge Band

Posted: 15-Sep-2024

Required:
North West Championship Section Longridge Band invite applications for PRINCIPAL CORNET. As a band with a proven record of developing new talented soloists, we encourage applications from both experienced and upcoming cornet players.

Contact:
We rehearse in our own bandroom, 10 minutes from Jct 31A off the M6, on Wednesday and Friday evenings. Travel expenses paid. For more details, please contact our MD Mark Peacock on 07944 109430 / .

Longridge Band

Posted: 7-Sep-2024

Required:
North West Championship Section Longridge Band invite applications for PRINCIPAL CORNET & SOPRANO CORNET. As a band with a proven record of developing new talented soloists, we encourage applications from both experienced and upcoming players.

Contact:
We rehearse in our own bandroom, 10 minutes from Jct 31A off the M6, on Wednesday and Friday evenings. Travel expenses paid. For more details, please contact our MD Mark Peacock on 07944 109430 / .

What's on

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Sunday 15 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Brass Bands England - Archive exhibition, tours + photo identification

Monday 16 September • Heritage Quay, University of Huddersfield, Queensgate, Huddersfield HD1 3DH

Dobcross Silver Band -

Sunday 22 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - Countess Of Wessex String Orchestra

Friday 27 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 28 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

September 15 • Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:. Solo Euphonium. 1st Horn. Percussion, kit and tuned: we have a lovely pair of timps!. Solo Cornet to complete the front-row line-up. 2nd Cornet

Longridge Band

September 15 • North West Championship Section Longridge Band invite applications for PRINCIPAL CORNET. As a band with a proven record of developing new talented soloists, we encourage applications from both experienced and upcoming cornet players.

Dobcross Silver Band

September 15 • Dobcross Silver Band seek applications from CORNET PLAYERS (2), position negotiable from Assistant principal down. Also BASS TROMBONE PLAYER. Enjoyable rehearsals await you if youâ€™re a team player who enjoys working hard and great social band!

Pro Cards

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

