Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 16-Sep-2024

Required:
Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

Contact:
If you are interested and would like to come along to try us out, please email us on

  Harlow Brass Band

What's on

Brass Bands England - Archive exhibition, tours + photo identification

Monday 16 September • Heritage Quay, University of Huddersfield, Queensgate, Huddersfield HD1 3DH

Dobcross Silver Band -

Sunday 22 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - Countess Of Wessex String Orchestra

Friday 27 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 28 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Enderby Band - Enderby Youth Band

Saturday 28 September • Broughton Astley Village Hall. Station Road. Broughton Astley. Leicestershire LE9 6PR

Vacancies

Mereside Brass

MERESIDE BRASS (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to continue to develop and improve our friendly 4th Section band. The band is in good shape under the baton of current MD Calum Macdonald who has been offered an exciting new role

Harlow Brass Band

Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:. Solo Euphonium. 1st Horn. Percussion, kit and tuned: we have a lovely pair of timps!. Solo Cornet to complete the front-row line-up. 2nd Cornet

Pro Cards

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

