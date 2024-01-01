                 

Regent Brass

Posted: 17-Sep-2024

Required:
Looking for an exciting new musical challenge? Regent Brass (MD Alan Duguid) are a friendly and progressive 1st Section band based in central London with current vacancies for a Solo Horn, Eb/Bb Bass and Percussion. All other players are also welcome!

Contact:
The band rehearses on Thursday evenings from 7:30pm at Chalk Farm Salvation Army Hall, NW3 2BL. To find out more please contact band manager Ollie Pugh at .

  Map to bandroom   Regent Brass

What's on

What's on

Brass Bands England - Archive exhibition, tours + photo identification

Monday 16 September • Heritage Quay, University of Huddersfield, Queensgate, Huddersfield HD1 3DH

Dobcross Silver Band -

Sunday 22 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - Countess Of Wessex String Orchestra

Friday 27 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 28 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Enderby Band - Enderby Youth Band

Saturday 28 September • Broughton Astley Village Hall. Station Road. Broughton Astley. Leicestershire LE9 6PR

Vacancies

Corby Silver Band

September 17 • Corby Silver Band are looking to recruit a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are looking for someone with vision and drive to motivate and develop the band in our aim to return to the 3rd section. We are close to the top of the Midlands 4th section table.

