Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

Posted: 19-Sep-2024

Required:

The band is looking to fill a Euphonium and a Percussion (kit) position.



Contact:

Please contact or 07808179111.

The band rehearses at Manygates Adult Education centre in Wakefield 7:45 -9:30 on Mondays and Thursdays

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

Posted: 14-Sep-2024

Required:

The band has vacancies for percussion and cornet



Contact:

Applications to or 07808179111.

The band rehearses Monday and Thursday 7:45-9:30 at the Manygates Adult Education Centre in Wakefield