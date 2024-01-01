                 

Positions Vacant

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

Posted: 19-Sep-2024

Required:
The band is looking to fill a Euphonium and a Percussion (kit) position.

Contact:
Please contact or 07808179111.
The band rehearses at Manygates Adult Education centre in Wakefield 7:45 -9:30 on Mondays and Thursdays

  Map to bandroom   Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

Posted: 14-Sep-2024

Required:
The band has vacancies for percussion and cornet

Contact:
Applications to or 07808179111.
The band rehearses Monday and Thursday 7:45-9:30 at the Manygates Adult Education Centre in Wakefield

  Map to bandroom   Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band
