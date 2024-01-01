                 

Positions Vacant

Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 22-Sep-2024

Required:
Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

Contact:
If you are interested and would like to come along to try us out, please email us on

What's on

Dobcross Silver Band -

Sunday 22 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Boarshurst Silver Band

Sunday 22 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Countess Of Wessex String Orchestra

Friday 27 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 28 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 29 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Vacancies

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

September 22 • Bilton Silver (Rugby) requires an Eb bass to join our Championship Section band. Under MD Brad Turnbull we have a varied programme of events. Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom.

Shirley Band

September 20 • The Shirley Band has a vacancy for a TUNED PERCUSSIONIST, with the opportunity to cover timpani and kit, to join our thriving, friendly band. We have a sensible diary of engagements and are a hard-working, committed team led by our MD, Tom Stoneman.

Pro Cards

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

