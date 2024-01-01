                 

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 24-Sep-2024

Required:
Due to seating change we are currently looking to recruit a EUPHONIUM PLAYER. We are an ambitious, friendly and sociable band with a variety of concerts and competitions coming up.

Contact:
Tuesday & Thursday rehearsals 8-10pm in our own bandroom in Coalville, Leicestershire.
Apply in confidence:
Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
Check out our Facebook page or website www.leicestercoopband.com for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Leicestershire Co-op Band

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 24-Sep-2024

Required:
We currently have a vacancy for PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead our ambitious band. The band is preparing for NEMBBA Autumn contest, alongside concert programme, leading to 2025 contest season.

Contact:
Tuesday & Thursday rehearsals 8-10pm in our own bandroom in Coalville, Leicestershire.
Apply in confidence:
Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
Check out our Facebook page or website www.leicestercoopband.com for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Leicestershire Co-op Band

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 29-Aug-2024

Required:
CORNET VACANCY FRONT ROW or BACK ROW position available to complete our fabulous cornet section. We are an ambitious, friendly and sociable band with a variety of concerts and competitions coming up.

Contact:
Tuesday & Thursday rehearsals 8-10pm in our own bandroom in Coalville, Leicestershire.
Apply in confidence:
Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
Check out our Facebook page or website www.leicestercoopband.com for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Leicestershire Co-op Band
