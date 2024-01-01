                 

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 28-Sep-2024

Required:
We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Countess Of Wessex String Orchestra

Friday 27 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 28 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - Songs from the Shows (Concert & Meal)

Sunday 29 September • Ferrari's Country House Hotel, Chipping Lane, Preston PR3 2TB

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 29 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Newstead Brass - 50th Anniversary Brass Spectacular

Sunday 29 September • Palace Theatre, Leeming Street, Mansfield NG18 1NG

Vacancies

Epping Forest Band

September 28 • We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Hathersage Band

September 26 • Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge? This is our only vacancy.

Croy Silver Band

September 26 • Third Section Scottish Champions, Croy Silver Band, would welcome enquiries from Cornet players (position negotiable) and Percussionists as we look to build on our 3rd Place at Cheltenham and head into the 2nd Section for 2025.

Pro Cards

Alex McGee

MA BMus PGCE
Conductor & Composer

               

