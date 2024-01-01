                 

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 30-Sep-2024

Required:
After another fantastic win (Red Admiral Entertainment 3rd Section Champions) we are interested in hearing from a couple of CORNET PLAYERS (positions negotiable, exc.Principal). Enjoyable and rewarding band awaits you! Had a break / Fancy a change?

Contact:
Come and show us what you're made of! You won't regret it!

Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 15-Sep-2024

Required:
Dobcross Silver Band seek applications from CORNET PLAYERS (2), position negotiable from Assistant principal down. Also BASS TROMBONE PLAYER. Enjoyable rehearsals await you if youâ€™re a team player who enjoys working hard and great social band!

Contact:
Ready for a change of scenery? Had a Break? Come and show us what you're made of!
Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
