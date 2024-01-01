Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 30-Sep-2024

Required:

After another fantastic win (Red Admiral Entertainment 3rd Section Champions) we are interested in hearing from a couple of CORNET PLAYERS (positions negotiable, exc.Principal). Enjoyable and rewarding band awaits you! Had a break / Fancy a change?



Contact:

Come and show us what you're made of! You won't regret it!

Contact us in strict confidence.

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren (Band Master)

07809560774



Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 15-Sep-2024

Required:

Dobcross Silver Band seek applications from CORNET PLAYERS (2), position negotiable from Assistant principal down. Also BASS TROMBONE PLAYER. Enjoyable rehearsals await you if youâ€™re a team player who enjoys working hard and great social band!



Contact:

Ready for a change of scenery? Had a Break? Come and show us what you're made of!

Contact us in strict confidence.

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren (Band Master)

07809560774

