                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Crewe Brass

Posted: 2-Oct-2024

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a SOLO CORNET player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:45 to 21:45. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 2-Oct-2024

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for BACKROW CORNET players to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:45 to 21:45. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 2-Oct-2024

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for KIT and TUNED PERC players to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:45 to 21:45. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Amersham Band

Wednesday 2 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 4 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Slide by Slide Trombone Quartet

Friday 4 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Peter Graham - The Composer Speaks

Friday 4 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Foden's Band

Friday 4 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Crewe Brass

October 2 • Crewe Brass are looking for a SOLO CORNET player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

October 2 • Crewe Brass are looking for BACKROW CORNET players to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

October 2 • Crewe Brass are looking for KIT and TUNED PERC players to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top