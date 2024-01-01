1 to 4 of 4
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 3-Oct-2024
Required:
Come and find out why we are ranked 103 in the world on the latest rankings! We seek the services of a BASS TROMBONE Player. You are rewarded with, well attended concert audiences and a band with an 85% podium finish record in the last 5 years!
Contact:
There has never been a better time to come and really enjoy your banding! Great, friendly, social band!
Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 30-Sep-2024
Required:
After another fantastic win (Red Admiral Entertainment 3rd Section Champions) we are interested in hearing from a couple of CORNET PLAYERS (positions negotiable, exc.Principal). Enjoyable and rewarding band awaits you! Had a break / Fancy a change?
Contact:
Come and show us what you're made of! You won't regret it!
Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 15-Sep-2024
Required:
Dobcross Silver Band seek applications from CORNET PLAYERS (2), position negotiable from Assistant principal down. Also BASS TROMBONE PLAYER. Enjoyable rehearsals await you if youâ€™re a team player who enjoys working hard and great social band!
Contact:
Ready for a change of scenery? Had a Break? Come and show us what you're made of!
Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774