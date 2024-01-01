                 

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 3-Oct-2024

Required:
Come and find out why we are ranked 103 in the world on the latest rankings! We seek the services of a BASS TROMBONE Player. You are rewarded with, well attended concert audiences and a band with an 85% podium finish record in the last 5 years!

Contact:
There has never been a better time to come and really enjoy your banding! Great, friendly, social band!

Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774

  Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 30-Sep-2024

Required:
After another fantastic win (Red Admiral Entertainment 3rd Section Champions) we are interested in hearing from a couple of CORNET PLAYERS (positions negotiable, exc.Principal). Enjoyable and rewarding band awaits you! Had a break / Fancy a change?

Contact:
Come and show us what you're made of! You won't regret it!

Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774

  Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 15-Sep-2024

Required:
Dobcross Silver Band seek applications from CORNET PLAYERS (2), position negotiable from Assistant principal down. Also BASS TROMBONE PLAYER. Enjoyable rehearsals await you if youâ€™re a team player who enjoys working hard and great social band!

Contact:
Ready for a change of scenery? Had a Break? Come and show us what you're made of!
Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774

  Dobcross Silver Band
What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 4 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Slide by Slide Trombone Quartet

Friday 4 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Peter Graham - The Composer Speaks

Friday 4 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Foden's Band

Friday 4 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

West Midlands Police Band - Tipton Community Choir

Saturday 5 October • Dudley College of Technology. The Broadway. Dudley DY14AS

Vacancies

Besses o'th' Barn Band

October 3 • Due to re-location( player going to Italy for a year) we require the services of a Solo Euphonium Player.. We also require a Bb Bass player, a back row cornet and 3 percussionists for the North West Area Contest.. Rehearsals Tuesday & Thursday 8pm to 10pm.

Pro Cards

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

