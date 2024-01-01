                 

Besses o'th' Barn Band

Posted: 3-Oct-2024

Required:
Due to re-location( player going to Italy for a year) we require the services of a Solo Euphonium Player. We also require a Bb Bass player, a back row cornet and 3 percussionists for the North West Area Contest. Rehearsals Tuesday & Thursday 8pm to 10pm.

Contact:
Interested? Please apply to our Musical Director, David W Ashworth on 07821 269958
or email

Besses o'th' Barn Band

Posted: 19-Sep-2024

Required:
We are a very hard working group of musicians making every effort to complete the rebuild of this very famous brass band. Looking forward towards the Area Contest, we are looking for three percussionists , a Bb Bass and one Back Row Cornet.

Contact:
Please contact our MD. David W Ashworth either by telephone on 07821 269958 or email

