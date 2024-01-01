                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 6 of  6

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 4-Oct-2024

Required:
We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 28-Sep-2024

Required:
We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 20-Sep-2024

Required:
Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 20-Sep-2024

Required:
Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 11-Sep-2024

Required:
Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 8-Sep-2024

Required:
Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain

Saturday 5 October • The Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

West Midlands Police Band - Tipton Community Choir

Saturday 5 October • Dudley College of Technology. The Broadway. Dudley DY14AS

Garforth Brass - Chairman's Charity Concert

Saturday 5 October • Garforth Miners Welfare Hall, . 56 Main Street,. Garforth LS25 1AA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - MILNROW BAND

Sunday 6 October • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Band & Regent Hall Band

Tuesday 8 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Longridge Band

October 5 • North West Championship Section Longridge Band invite applications for a PRINCIPAL CORNET. As a band with a proven record of developing new talented soloists, we encourage applications from both experienced and upcoming cornet players.

City of Bath Brass Band

October 4 • We're currently seeking a second trombone and front-row cornets to complete our band. We're a hard-working, friendly third section band with a full events calendar rehearsing in the City Centre.

Epping Forest Band

October 4 • We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Dr Brett Baker

BSc (Hons), ARCM, PG Dip
Marketing Lead, Denis Wick & Alliance Products; Artist at Michael Rath Instruments

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top