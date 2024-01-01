                 

Positions Vacant

Longridge Band

Posted: 5-Oct-2024

North West Championship Section Longridge Band invite applications for a PRINCIPAL CORNET. As a band with a proven record of developing new talented soloists, we encourage applications from both experienced and upcoming cornet players.

We rehearse in our own bandroom, 10 minutes from Jct 31A off the M6, on Wednesday and Friday evenings. Travel expenses paid. For more details, please contact our MD Mark Peacock on 07944 109430 / .

What's on

Contest: National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain

Saturday 5 October • The Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

West Midlands Police Band - Tipton Community Choir

Saturday 5 October • Dudley College of Technology. The Broadway. Dudley DY14AS

Garforth Brass - Chairman's Charity Concert

Saturday 5 October • Garforth Miners Welfare Hall, . 56 Main Street,. Garforth LS25 1AA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - MILNROW BAND

Sunday 6 October • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Band & Regent Hall Band

Tuesday 8 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies

City of Bath Brass Band

October 4 • We're currently seeking a second trombone and front-row cornets to complete our band. We're a hard-working, friendly third section band with a full events calendar rehearsing in the City Centre.

Epping Forest Band

October 4 • We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Pro Cards

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

