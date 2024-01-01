                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Boarshurst Silver Band

Posted: 6-Oct-2024

Required:
Boarshurst Silver Band (NW Area) require a FRONT ROW CORNET (4 th seat) to join our team as we return to the Championship Section. Under MD Jamie Prophet we are a band with high ambition, motivated to perform at the highest level.

Contact:
We have a sensible mix of concerts/contests incl Spring Festival + Whit Friday. Rehearsals
Mon + Thur in our own band club in Saddleworth, near Greenfield train station — good
transport links. Interested? Apply in confidence

  Map to bandroom   Boarshurst Silver Band

Boarshurst Silver Band

Posted: 6-Oct-2024

Required:
Boarshurst Silver Band (NW Area) have a SOLO EUPHONIUM vacancy. We are a hard working and friendly band with high ambitions. We return to the Championship Section in 2025, our diary has a sensible mix of concerts/contests inc Spring Festival +Whit Friday.

Contact:
Rehearsals Mon + Thur in our own band club in Saddleworth, near Greenfield train station —
good transport links. Prestige Euphonium available. Interested? Apply in confidence
or Linda 07868 721269

  Map to bandroom   Boarshurst Silver Band

Boarshurst Silver Band

Posted: 6-Oct-2024

Required:
Boarshurst Silver Band (NW Area) require a BBflat BASS player to complete our Bass team as we return to the Championship Section. Under MD Jamie Prophet we are a band with high ambition, motivated to perform at the highest level.

Contact:
Rehearsals Mon + Thur in our own band club in Saddleworth, near Greenfield train station —
good transport links. Interested? Apply in confidence or
Linda 07868 721269

  Map to bandroom   Boarshurst Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Band & Regent Hall Band

Tuesday 8 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment

Wednesday 9 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of The Irish Guards

Thursday 10 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal College of Music Brass Ensemble

Friday 11 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 11 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Boarshurst Silver Band

October 6 • Boarshurst Silver Band (NW Area) require a FRONT ROW CORNET (4 th seat) to join our. team as we return to the Championship Section. Under MD Jamie Prophet we are a band. with high ambition, motivated to perform at the highest level.

Boarshurst Silver Band

October 6 • Boarshurst Silver Band (NW Area) have a SOLO EUPHONIUM vacancy. We are a hard. working and friendly band with high ambitions. We return to the Championship Section in. 2025, our diary has a sensible mix of concerts/contests inc Spring Festival +Whit Friday.

Boarshurst Silver Band

October 6 • Boarshurst Silver Band (NW Area) require a BBflat BASS player to complete our Bass team. as we return to the Championship Section. Under MD Jamie Prophet we are a band with. high ambition, motivated to perform at the highest level.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Dave Collins

BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top