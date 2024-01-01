1 to 3 of 3
Boarshurst Silver Band
Posted: 6-Oct-2024
Required:
Boarshurst Silver Band (NW Area) require a FRONT ROW CORNET (4 th seat) to join our team as we return to the Championship Section. Under MD Jamie Prophet we are a band with high ambition, motivated to perform at the highest level.
Contact:
We have a sensible mix of concerts/contests incl Spring Festival + Whit Friday. Rehearsals
Mon + Thur in our own band club in Saddleworth, near Greenfield train station — good
transport links. Interested? Apply in confidence
Boarshurst Silver Band
Posted: 6-Oct-2024
Required:
Boarshurst Silver Band (NW Area) have a SOLO EUPHONIUM vacancy. We are a hard working and friendly band with high ambitions. We return to the Championship Section in 2025, our diary has a sensible mix of concerts/contests inc Spring Festival +Whit Friday.
Contact:
Rehearsals Mon + Thur in our own band club in Saddleworth, near Greenfield train station —
good transport links. Prestige Euphonium available. Interested? Apply in confidence
or Linda 07868 721269
Boarshurst Silver Band
Posted: 6-Oct-2024
Required:
Boarshurst Silver Band (NW Area) require a BBflat BASS player to complete our Bass team as we return to the Championship Section. Under MD Jamie Prophet we are a band with high ambition, motivated to perform at the highest level.
Contact:
Rehearsals Mon + Thur in our own band club in Saddleworth, near Greenfield train station —
good transport links. Interested? Apply in confidence or
Linda 07868 721269