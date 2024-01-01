Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Boarshurst Silver Band

Posted: 6-Oct-2024

Required:

Boarshurst Silver Band (NW Area) require a FRONT ROW CORNET (4 th seat) to join our team as we return to the Championship Section. Under MD Jamie Prophet we are a band with high ambition, motivated to perform at the highest level.



Contact:

We have a sensible mix of concerts/contests incl Spring Festival + Whit Friday. Rehearsals

Mon + Thur in our own band club in Saddleworth, near Greenfield train station — good

transport links. Interested? Apply in confidence

Boarshurst Silver Band

Posted: 6-Oct-2024

Required:

Boarshurst Silver Band (NW Area) have a SOLO EUPHONIUM vacancy. We are a hard working and friendly band with high ambitions. We return to the Championship Section in 2025, our diary has a sensible mix of concerts/contests inc Spring Festival +Whit Friday.



Contact:

Rehearsals Mon + Thur in our own band club in Saddleworth, near Greenfield train station —

good transport links. Prestige Euphonium available. Interested? Apply in confidence

or Linda 07868 721269

Boarshurst Silver Band

Posted: 6-Oct-2024

Required:

Boarshurst Silver Band (NW Area) require a BBflat BASS player to complete our Bass team as we return to the Championship Section. Under MD Jamie Prophet we are a band with high ambition, motivated to perform at the highest level.



Contact:

Rehearsals Mon + Thur in our own band club in Saddleworth, near Greenfield train station —

good transport links. Interested? Apply in confidence or

Linda 07868 721269