Uppermill Band
Posted: 7-Oct-2024
Required:
EXCITING TIMES AHEAD. If you are a BBb BASS PLAYER looking for a change, look no further, UPPERMILL IS WHERE YOU NEED TO BE! We are a friendly yet ambitious team with a strong work ethic. We play varied genre's of music, directed by our MD James Garlick
Contact:
Our enjoyable and progressive rehearsals are held Mon-Wed 7:45 — 9:15pm in our own Bandroom at Saddleworth Cricket Bowling & Tennis Club OL3 7HY. If you are interested please contact MD James 07812 038849 or email:-