West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 9-Oct-2024

Required:
Our band is seeking dedicated musicians! We have openings for a back row cornet player and kit player. If you're looking to join a friendly, committed group with a sensible number of engagements (formal police functions and concerts), please get in touch.

Contact:
Rehearsals every Wednesday from 19:30 at Chelmsley Wood Police Station (Jct 4, M6). Get in touch with our Director of Music by email, or Tel: 07557 848837
Please note all members must undergo vetting checks

  Map to bandroom   West Midlands Police Band

