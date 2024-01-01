Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 9-Oct-2024

Required:

Our band is seeking dedicated musicians! We have openings for a back row cornet player and kit player. If you're looking to join a friendly, committed group with a sensible number of engagements (formal police functions and concerts), please get in touch.



Contact:

Rehearsals every Wednesday from 19:30 at Chelmsley Wood Police Station (Jct 4, M6). Get in touch with our Director of Music by email, or Tel: 07557 848837

Please note all members must undergo vetting checks

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2024

Required:

We're seeking dedicated musicians to join our band! We currently have openings for a back row cornet player and kit player. If you're looking to be part of a committed and welcoming group, we'd love to hear from you.



Contact:

Rehearsals take place every Wednesday from 19:30 at Chelmsley Wood Police Station. Get in touch with our Director of Music, Steve at:

Tel:

07834 855064 Please note all members must undergo vetting checks.