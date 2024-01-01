1 to 2 of 2
West Midlands Police Band
Posted: 9-Oct-2024
Required:
Our band is seeking dedicated musicians! We have openings for a back row cornet player and kit player. If you're looking to join a friendly, committed group with a sensible number of engagements (formal police functions and concerts), please get in touch.
Contact:
Rehearsals every Wednesday from 19:30 at Chelmsley Wood Police Station (Jct 4, M6). Get in touch with our Director of Music by email, or Tel: 07557 848837
Please note all members must undergo vetting checks
Rehearsals take place every Wednesday from 19:30 at Chelmsley Wood Police Station. Get in touch with our Director of Music, Steve
