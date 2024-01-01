1 to 2 of 2
Stalybridge Old Band
Posted: 12-Oct-2024
Required:
Could you be one of the missing pieces of our band? We are looking for SOLO TROMBONE & BASS TROMBONE to join us. Current 4th section Area Champions with a top 6 place at the finals, we are due to be promoted to 3rd section in January 2025
Contact:
We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10 at our own bandroom in Stalybridge
Contact us through our facebook page or via email
