Stalybridge Old Band

Posted: 12-Oct-2024

Required:

Could you be one of the missing pieces of our band? We are looking for SOLO TROMBONE & BASS TROMBONE to join us. Current 4th section Area Champions with a top 6 place at the finals, we are due to be promoted to 3rd section in January 2025



Contact:

We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10 at our own bandroom in Stalybridge

Contact us through our facebook page or via email

