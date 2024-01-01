                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Stalybridge Old Band

Posted: 12-Oct-2024

Required:
Could you be one of the missing pieces of our band? We are looking for SOLO TROMBONE & BASS TROMBONE to join us. Current 4th section Area Champions with a top 6 place at the finals, we are due to be promoted to 3rd section in January 2025

Contact:
We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10 at our own bandroom in Stalybridge
Contact us through our facebook page or via email

  Map to bandroom   Stalybridge Old Band

Stalybridge Old Band

Posted: 10-Oct-2024

Required:
Could you be one of the missing pieces of our band? We are looking for SOLO TROMBONE & BASS TROMBONE to join us. Current 4th section Area Champions with a top 6 place at the finals, we are due to be promoted to 3rd section in January 2025

Contact:
We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10 at our own bandroom in Stalybridge
Contact us through our facebook page or via email to

  Map to bandroom   Stalybridge Old Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment

Wednesday 9 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of The Irish Guards

Thursday 10 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal College of Music Brass Ensemble

Friday 11 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 11 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Brass

Friday 11 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Stalybridge Old Band

October 12 • Could you be one of the missing pieces of our band? We are looking for SOLO TROMBONE & BASS TROMBONE to join us. Current 4th section Area Champions with a top 6 place at the finals, we are due to be promoted to 3rd section in January 2025

Llandudno Town Band

October 11 • Llandudno Town Band. Highly respected band within the locality that takes part in masterclasses with local Championship band - Northop. Requires reliable players. Bass, Baritone and possibly Cornet.

Stalybridge Old Band

October 10 • Could you be one of the missing pieces of our band? We are looking for SOLO TROMBONE & BASS TROMBONE to join us. . Current 4th section Area Champions with a top 6 place at the finals, we are due to be promoted to 3rd section in January 2025

view all cards »

Pro Cards

John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top