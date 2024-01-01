1 to 2 of 2
Olney Brass
Posted: 12-Oct-2024
Required:
Olney Brass is currently seeking cornet players to fill the following vacancies, in order to strengthen their line up towards 2025 and beyond: PRINCIPAL EUPHONIUM. We are an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band in our 50th year.
Contact:
To apply, email: or send a private message via Facebook or Instagram.
MD: Philip Devine
Band Manager: Sharon Occles
[Rehearsals: Tuesday 19:45-21:45 in Newport Pagnell]Map to bandroom Olney Brass
Olney Brass
Posted: 12-Oct-2024
Required:
Olney Brass is currently seeking cornet players to fill the following vacancies, in order to strengthen their line up towards 2025 and beyond: SOLO CORNET & REPIANO CORNET. We are an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band in our 50th year.
Contact:
To apply, email: or send a private message via Facebook or Instagram.
MD: Philip Devine
Band Manager: Sharon Occles
[Rehearsals: Tuesday 19:45-21:45 in Newport Pagnell]Map to bandroom Olney Brass