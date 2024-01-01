1 to 2 of 2
Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band
Posted: 14-Oct-2024
Required:
Wakefield Metropolitan Band invite applications for the position of Principal Cornet. Under the direction of Duncan Beckley, the applicant will lead a strong cornet section through the bandâ€™s continuing development.
Contact:
Please contact, in confidence, or 07808179111
Rehearsals are currently Monday and Thursday 7:45-9:45 at the Manygates Adult Education Centre in Wakefield
Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band
Posted: 19-Sep-2024
Required:
The band is looking to fill a Euphonium and a Percussion (kit) position.
Contact:
Please contact or 07808179111.
The band rehearses at Manygates Adult Education centre in Wakefield 7:45 -9:30 on Mondays and Thursdays